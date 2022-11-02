Ed Rath and Sean Ryan offer clashing stances on crime, inflation at St. Joe's debate

State Sens. Edward A. Rath III, an Amherst Republican, and Sean M. Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat, both support the agreement to spend $850 million in public money to build a new Bills stadium.

That was about the only thing they agreed on during their debate Wednesday at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where they presented opposing views on how best to improve public safety, combat higher prices and other campaign issues.

Ryan and Rath are facing off in the 61st Senate district, which covers northern Erie County. It is a rare case of incumbents forced to run against each other after redistricting threw them into the same seat.

St. Joe's, the private boys' school in the Town of Tonawanda, has hosted an annual political debate with questions prepared by students since teacher Ted Lina founded the series in 1984.

Here's more on the key issues addressed in the debate.

Bail reform

Rath: He cited the Cheektowaga mother who, authorities say, was gunned down by her estranged husband, one day after he appeared in Town Court on a domestic abuse charge.

“We just saw last month Keaira Bennefield was murdered because her husband was pushed back out on the streets. Because bail couldn't be used to keep him in jail. It's high time we repeal this disastrous law in New York state,” he said.

He said judges must have the discretion to factor in "dangerousness" when setting bail.

Ryan: “Crime in Erie County is down. The only crime in Erie County that’s up is gun crime. So some people want to talk about bail reform all the time? How about we talk about getting illegal guns off the street and making sure that people who shouldn't have guns don't have them.”

Ryan said the Bennefield tragedy is about access to guns, not bail reform.

“She's being re-victimized by politicians who are trying to score cheap points in an election year,” he said.

School shootings and guns

Ryan: “It’s a distinctly American problem.”

He said this country has invested billions of dollars to harden its schools – “like castles surrounded by moats” – but has done little to limit access to assault weapons. He said the Democrat-controlled Legislature has passed laws making it harder for teenagers to acquire semi-automatic rifles. He touted his “F” rating from the National Rifle Association, while, he said, Rath has earned an “A.”

Rath: “It is an unfortunate reality.”

He called for more spending on school resource officers and on mental health treatment. He said he favors “reasonable” regulations on guns, but did not support Democrats’ legislation introduced after the Tops massacre.

“What happened this year with regards to new gun-safety measures in Albany was a piece of legislation that, it turns out, is somewhat flawed," he said. "There are aspects of it that were determined to be unconstitutional right now.”

Inflation

Rath: “Let me tell you this: Inflation is nothing other than a tax on the middle class.”

The federal government sets monetary policy, but Albany can repeal taxes and surcharges on fuel and offer a tax credit to address rising home heating costs, he said.

“When I’m going door to door, talking to young families, they're struggling to make ends meet," Rath said. "They might have to make decisions between putting food on the table and paying their energy bills.”

Ryan: “Inflation is a worldwide problem. Coming out of the pandemic, you've seen inflation rise everywhere in the world. It's a problem. People know it's a problem. And what inflation does, it erodes the money in your wallet. And as that was happening, New York state took steps to keep money in people's wallets. We cut taxes on the middle class. We accelerated the property tax rebate, we cut gas taxes and we made more money available for child care.”

Abortion

Ryan: “After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we went back to Albany. ... We passed protections making it so doctors in New York state could not be jailed for providing reproductive services for a woman out of state. I voted yes on that legislation. Senator Rath voted no on the legislation. I believe it's a woman's right to choose. It’s a woman, her family and her doctor. Doctors’ offices are small. There’s no room for Sen. Rath in that office. There’s no room for law enforcement, either.”

Rath: “Women's reproductive rights are codified in New York state. What that means is it's written into the Constitution. Changing that is incredibly unlikely and not going to happen based on the State Legislature that we have right now.”

He said he supports the right to an abortion in case of incest, rape or when the woman’s life is at risk, but said New York shouldn't become a “destination” for those from elsewhere seeking an abortion.

Bills stadium deal

Ryan: He agreed economists doubt the value of public financing of sports stadiums.

“But guess what? That's not how it works," he said. "If you want to keep a big-league sports team, the public is going to pay for the stadium. We negotiated a tough but a fair deal with the Pegulas.”

Ryan also pointed to the economic return of good union construction jobs at the stadium.

Rath: “This a great deal for Western New York.”

He acknowledged the state is spending $600 million as part of the deal.

“Guess what? We can provide $1 billion a year to New York MTA for the subway system," Rath said. "We also provide billions of dollars for additional projects. This stadium will provide a return on investment for our community.”

Political divisions

Ryan: “I've been in elected office for 10 years. This campaign has been different. This campaign, the disinformation, fear-mongering, mudslinging, stuff that's been coming into the mailboxes should not be coming into mailboxes. We need more civil debates like this. We can talk. Keep our voices down. Get these issues out on the table. But I fear that we are heading the wrong way in America.”

Rath: He said rational debate is lacking in Albany, because it’s subject to one-party control, but the "temperature" can be lowered.

“The extremism and the partisanship has been going both ways with regards to this campaign," Rath said. "Everyone's mailboxes have been filled with negative information and misinformation – that's not one sided. We can fix this and we must.”