'Earmarks' return to Congress, and Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs cash in

Democrats also packed the $600 billion appropriations package with pork with no apparent partisan preferences. Democrats and Republicans alike were able to request special projects for their districts, and 333 of the House's 432 current members did so. Many, like Higgins and Jacobs, took home around $8 million.

And to hear Higgins tell it, that's the way it should be. He's long been an advocate of earmarks, viewing them both as the gas that can supercharge important local projects and the grease that keeps the legislative gears from sticking.

"Local representatives are in a much better position than anybody else to determine what the priorities should be" in their districts, Higgins said. "We're getting money out the door to be spent on good projects that produce economic growth, which is to everybody's benefit."

What's more, Congress wasn't so often gridlocked when leaders could offer a project here or a project there to curry favor with lawmakers on key legislation.

"If you go back to Lincoln, if you go back to (Lyndon) Johnson, you'd go back to the George W. Bush, all of them used the earmarking process to get their landmark legislation done," Higgins said.

