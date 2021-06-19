Early voting turnout matches expectations

"Then you have only a couple of really contested races happening in the suburbs, in Evans and Hamburg," Zellner said. "Those are the two towns that have localized primaries that are really active right now. Those are the only areas that are showing a little bump in turnout.”

As of mid-afternoon Friday, 613 Hamburg residents and 302 Evans residents had voted since early voting began last Saturday.

In Niagara County, where the featured races are multiparty primaries for county judge and Niagara Falls city judge, voters haven't exacted stampeded to the polls. Through the first six days of early voting, 560 ballots were cast in Niagara County. That's slightly less than the 574 votes cast in the first six days last June, according to the Niagara County Board of Elections.

"It's a local election primary with very few races. I think turnout was expected to be low," said Jennifer M. Sandonato, the county's Republican election commissioner. "We're seeing an extremely low turnout throughout the entire state for early voting."

Through the first six days of early voting, 22,349 votes had been cast in the entire state outside New York City. Erie County's total was the largest.