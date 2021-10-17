Early voting starts Oct. 23: what voters need to know

Early voting in New York State will run from Saturday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 31 – a weeklong period in which registered Erie County voters can cast their ballots in any of 38 designated locations.

Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends, and noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Voters can view sample ballots and a full list of voting locations at the Erie County Board of Elections website, elections.erie.gov, or call 858-8891 with questions. There is at least one early voting location in each Erie County municipality, plus 11 in the City of Buffalo itself.

+3 2021 Election: Role of police a clear dividing line in race for Buffalo mayor The contrasting philosophies of Mayor Byron Brown and challenger India Walton on policing mirror a nationwide dialogue about the American criminal justice system.

To vote absentee, Erie County residents must request a ballot online, by mail or in person. The deadline to request online is Oct. 18; after that deadline, voters can also mail requests until Oct. 26 or deliver them in-person to the Board of Elections office at 134 W. Eagle St. until Nov. 1. All completed absentee ballots must then be dropped off at the Board of Elections or a polling location during business hours – or postmarked, if sent by mail – on or before Nov. 2.