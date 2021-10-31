Early voting results in lower than expected totals despite hot mayoral race

+7 'I'm India Walton': Knocking on doors, Democratic nominee doesn't need introductions Since defeating incumbent Mayor Byron W. Brown in the June Democratic primary, Walton has gone from "India Who?" to universally recognized on the streets of Buffalo.

Walton, however, dismissed much of the early voting numbers from South Buffalo. Noting that voters could cast early ballots at any polling site in the county, she said some of the South Buffalo votes could stem from striking workers at Mercy Hospital who support her.

Zellner, meanwhile, also noted another possible mayoral advantage in the low numbers of young voters (often viewed as Walton supporters) in the early totals.

"We're not seeing a huge turnout of new voters or those who do not vote regularly," he said. "Most of the voters are regular voters."

The Board of Elections' preliminary analysis, he added, shows only about 12% of early voters are under 35. And though speculation around early numbers may amount to little when all the votes are tabulated, Zellner said they could point to a Brown advantage.

"Given the age dynamics, it seems those (early) voters could be for Mayor Brown," he said, noting that numbers could change when new voters unfamiliar with procedures show up on Tuesday, while older voters may also feel more comfortable with an Election Day vote.

"I thought there would be more early voters, but it could be that Election Day will be off the charts," the commissioner added.