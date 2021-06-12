Early voting begins today for June 22 primary

Today is the first day of early voting for the June 22 primary election, but the scene may bear little resemblance to those at early voting sites last year.

In 2020, 25.4% of Erie County registered voters – almost 168,000 people – took advantage of the nine early voting days before the presidential election.

In the June 2020 primary, which combined local offices, a presidential primary and a special election in the 27th Congressional District, about 3,600 people voted early in Erie County.

But this is the first time early voting has been tried for a primary in an odd-numbered year, in which federal and state offices are not on the ballot.

"It's an unknown situation, because we've never been in this cycle with early voting," said Jeremy Zellner, Democratic election commissioner in Erie County.

The civic group VOICE Buffalo will try to spur turnout with a "Souls to the Polls" block party from noon to 5 p.m. today outside the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.