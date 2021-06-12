Early voting begins today for June 22 primary

Today is the first day of early voting for the June 22 primary election, but the scene may bear little resemblance to those at early voting sites last year.
In 2020, 25.4% of Erie County registered voters – almost 168,000 people – took advantage of the nine early voting days before the presidential election.
In the June 2020 primary, which combined local offices, a presidential primary and a special election in the 27th Congressional District, about 3,600 people voted early in Erie County.
But this is the first time early voting has been tried for a primary in an odd-numbered year, in which federal and state offices are not on the ballot.
"It's an unknown situation, because we've never been in this cycle with early voting," said Jeremy Zellner, Democratic election commissioner in Erie County.
The civic group VOICE Buffalo will try to spur turnout with a "Souls to the Polls" block party from noon to 5 p.m. today outside the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.
“This event is to encourage as much participation from the community as possible in selecting the leaders who will steer our city for the next several years," Whitney Walker, executive director of VOICE Buffalo, said in a news release. "We want people to cast their vote, tell others to do the same, and educate themselves on what is at stake for themselves and their loved ones.”
This year, the featured races in Erie County are primaries for sheriff in both the Republican and Democratic parties, and a Democratic contest for mayor of Buffalo.
Buffalo Democrats also can weigh in on a primary for City Court judge; a Democratic primary for supervisor is being contested in Hamburg; and there's a GOP supervisor contest in Alden.
In Niagara County, the main event is a County Court judge primary in all four parties, including Conservative and Working Families as well as the majors. Niagara Falls also boasts a hotly contested primary for City Court judge.
Both counties have kept their early voting formats from last year. Erie County offers 37 sites: one in each Buffalo Common Council district plus the Board of Elections' main office, and one site in all other towns and cities.
"It's yet to be seen how many people are going to take advantage of it," Zellner said. "I'm optimistic, because of the 37 sites. We have the most inclusive early voting program in the state. I think we're going to have a good turnout, but I do not know for a fact."
Niagara County offers only two sites: St. John De LaSalle Center, 8469 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, and the Cornell Cooperative Extension at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport.
Registered voters may cast ballots at any early voting site in their county, regardless of whether they live in that city or town.
Early voting will continue every day through June 20. In Erie County, voting hours are noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays.
In Niagara County, early voting hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends; noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Unlike last year, when absentee ballot applications were mailed to every registered voter in the state as a pandemic-fighting measure, this year the state has restored the regular system of making voters seek absentee ballots.
"It's no-excuse absentee, and anyone can go to our website, elections.erie.gov, and apply at our portal," Zellner said. "It's been slow, but steady."
Several minor parties no longer have a line on the ballot, although county boards of elections are still required to keep track of who belonged to them. Any party that couldn't muster at least 130,000 votes or 2% of the statewide total for president last year was knocked off the ballot.