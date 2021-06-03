DiNoto launches sheriff candidacy with plans for guns, response team

Amherst Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto launched his independent candidacy for Erie County sheriff Thursday by proposing a special response team to assist local departments dealing with spikes in crime.

And in a campaign featuring at least one candidate promising nonenforcement of the state's strict gun control measure known as the SAFE Act, DiNoto promised an "aggressive response" to illegal guns.

"My pledge to the taxpayers of Erie County is to take guns out of the hands of criminals, not law-abiding citizens," he said during a news conference outside the Sheriff's Office. "As sheriff of Erie County, I will establish a Joint Enforcement Team, comprised of deputies and supervisors who will be assigned to assist local agencies in fighting spikes in crime in their jurisdictions."

DiNoto said the new squad would allow agencies with staffing limitations to benefit, without the commitment of assigning their own officers to long-term assignments. He cited the 2006 formation of the Bike Path Killer Task Force, on which he served, that resulted in the eventual arrest of Altemio Sanchez for a series of rapes and murders.