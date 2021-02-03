DiNoto, Amherst police veteran, launches independent bid for Erie County sheriff

Ted DiNoto not only officially declares his candidacy for Erie County sheriff on Thursday, he also injects an entirely new dimension into the contest by running on an independent line.

A 30-year Amherst Police Department veteran and detective lieutenant commanding the Narcotics Squad, DiNoto told The Buffalo News on Wednesday that he will no longer pursue the GOP nomination to succeed retiring Republican Timothy B. Howard. Instead, he will launch his campaign on the "Public Service Over Politics" line in a contest assuming more and more unconventional overtones.

"My job is to survey the lay of the land and I can see that certain things have already been decided," he said. "I believe 100% that the Sheriff's Department, along with being the warden of corrections, is a law enforcement agency. To do it properly, there can't be politics."

As a result, he said he also will not seek the nomination of any other minor party and will emphasize "independence" on his own line.

"I believe they were intent on me falling into whatever mold they have," he said of the Erie County GOP. "If I have to be part of that agenda, I'm not going to fit into that box."