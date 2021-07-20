Dems react to allegation of drug dealing by friend at Walton's home in '18

Jennifer L. Hibit, chief of staff to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, said she expects the situation will be addressed further.

"He'll probably have a conversation with her eventually," she said, referring to Poloncarz. "I know he has talked to the chairman and that the chairman will have conversations. As of right now, we'll just see where everything falls and how it plays out."

Hibit added, however, that new campaign finance reports show no significant activity and no real momentum in the Brown campaign.

"The mayor has not stepped up his game," she said.

Other questions have also surfaced about Walton's past in the days following her surprise victory over Brown, a four-term incumbent. She said she resigned from her job as a registered nurse at Women and Children's Hospital around 2014 after being bullied by co-workers on social media.