Dems, GOP both claim edge in City of Tonawanda races

Democratic and Republican candidates in the City of Tonawanda are both claiming an advantage in next month's mayoral and city council races.
In recent local elections, residents in the city have voted reliably Democratic, but Republicans see room to improve their fortunes, according to Thomas Newman, the city's Republican Committee chairman who, as First Ward councilman, is currently the only Republican in elected government in the City of Tonawanda.
Republicans put out a full slate of candidates this year, hoping to capitalize on tax increases in the city, as well as the city workers who have soured on the mayor’s leadership style, and constant Democratic in-fighting, Newman said.
Earlier this year, the relationship between Democratic Mayor Rick Davis and the Democratic-controlled city council was beset by turmoil, with sniping during meetings and on social media. The tension grew so thick, the council sought to draft a primary challenger against Davis, and Davis' administrative assistant, Chuck Gilbert, threatened to sue the city and Common Council President Jenna Koch for defamation, before eventually relenting.
With the mayor's job and four Common Council seats up for election this fall, Republicans are gleefully highlighting the Democratic infighting taking place in the city.
Democrats say the turbulence is behind them, and they're united headed into the fall.
"It's entirely resolved," said Gayle Syposs, the city's Democratic Committee chairwoman. "There was a misunderstanding with the action that was taken by the administrative assistant, which he subsequently withdrew, and that was the end of it."
In the Nov. 2 general election, Davis will face Republican challenger John White who, with his wife, Kate, runs two popular charitable endeavors in town: The Erie Canal Kids Fishing Derby, and Rockin’ With Santa, a Christmastime toy drive that collects and distributes toys to needy families. White, who has never held elective office, said he is well up to the task of becoming mayor.
"I own two businesses and in both of the businesses I've had to, you know, generate income, work with budgets, solicit, communicate, negotiate. So, tell me what's the difference in being a politician," said White, who previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the city council.
Davis, meanwhile, touts his record over eight years in office as he seeks a third term.
"People can drive around the city and they can see things happening," Davis said. "They can see the improvements that we're making. We're putting land back on the tax rolls."
He said $6.4 million has been added to the city's tax rolls in two years, and that even more will be added to the rolls next year when Milton CAT moves into Spaulding Commerce Park.
"You keep meeting with developers and putting the city in a good light and being open, then everything kind of falls into place," Davis said.
"Putting that $6.4 million on the tax rolls, we decreased taxes 4.7% this year, which is a good chunk of change," he added.
As a result, the mayor said the city is on the mend after undergoing some very difficult and contentious budget cycles that ended in unpopular double-digit percentage tax increases.
During his tenure, he said, $20 million has been spent to upgrade the city's sanitary sewer system, $6 million spent on paving roads and fixing sidewalks, along with $1 million spent on improvements to parks and playgrounds in the city.
The Republican challenger said there's still more to be done.
"I have great dreams of doing something to help the city prosper even more," said White.
However, White said his greatest asset is his communication skills, which he said is missing from the mayor's office.
"My forte is people skills. I want to group people together, I don't care if they're Republican, Democrat, Conservative, (independents), in order to accomplish what we need to get done for the benefit of the city, and that's the key thing," said White. "Of course, taxes, infrastructure, they're all big issues, but the biggest issue we have is communication."
Newman, the GOP chair, said one of the biggest hurdles for Davis is his administrative assistant, Gilbert.
"I kind of feel like they're both liabilities," Newman said. "It's not because I'm a Republican, either. It's because of what I've witnessed in the last three-and-a-half years in office."
In addition to the mayor's race, eight candidates will be vying for four open seats on the city council. In addition Newman, who is seeking re-election in the First Ward against Gerald Frizzell, there is Democratic Councilwoman Dawn Kammerdeiner, who is facing Republican Carl Nocera in the Second Ward. In the Third Ward, Democratic incumbent Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch is facing the GOP's Frank Corbett, and in the Fourth Ward, Democratic Councilman David R. Mileham is facing Republican Steve Walter.