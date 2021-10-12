Dems, GOP both claim edge in City of Tonawanda races

In the Nov. 2 general election, Davis will face Republican challenger John White who, with his wife, Kate, runs two popular charitable endeavors in town: The Erie Canal Kids Fishing Derby, and Rockin’ With Santa, a Christmastime toy drive that collects and distributes toys to needy families. White, who has never held elective office, said he is well up to the task of becoming mayor.

"I own two businesses and in both of the businesses I've had to, you know, generate income, work with budgets, solicit, communicate, negotiate. So, tell me what's the difference in being a politician," said White, who previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the city council.

Davis, meanwhile, touts his record over eight years in office as he seeks a third term.

"People can drive around the city and they can see things happening," Davis said. "They can see the improvements that we're making. We're putting land back on the tax rolls."

He said $6.4 million has been added to the city's tax rolls in two years, and that even more will be added to the rolls next year when Milton CAT moves into Spaulding Commerce Park.

"You keep meeting with developers and putting the city in a good light and being open, then everything kind of falls into place," Davis said.