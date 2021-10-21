Democrats have best chance in decades to elect an Erie County Sheriff

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Beaty said she sees the benefits that a high mayoral turnout and a split Republican field provide her campaign. But she would rather talk about "my experiences, my qualifications and my credentials."

She and Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner see a distinct difference between the depth of her resume and that of Garcia, who has never held a command rank. Says Beaty: “I don’t need on-the-job training to be sheriff.”

A Buffalo mayor’s race hasn’t captured this much attention since 2005, when Brown ran for his first term against Republican Kevin Helfer and two minor party candidates. Almost 75,000 votes were cast in that contest, the most in a Buffalo mayor’s race in this century. The turnout spilled into the sheriff’s race. Retired Buffalo homicide Detective Charles T. Fieramusca walloped Howard in the city by a 2-1 margin, or by more than 20,000 votes.

But 2005 was an unusual year in another respect: a county budget crisis threw widespread attention onto County Legislature races and turned out voters in the Republican towns, too. More than 281,000 people voted in the race in 2005, a total that hasn’t been seen in a sheriff's election since. Howard, who by then was the acting sheriff, won 52%-48%, or by about 9,000 votes.

Howard's record