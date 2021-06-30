Democrats endorse public defender Carrie Phillips for Buffalo City Court Judge

Carrie Phillips, an attorney and public defender who has assisted thousands of indigent clients, has been endorsed as a candidate for Buffalo City Court Judge, Erie County Democratic Committee Executive Director Katherine E. Cromley said.

Phillips graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School in 2009 after earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and women’s studies from Syracuse University.

An Erie Community College trustee, she is a founding member of the Democratic Lawyers Committee of Western New York and a member of the Minority Bar Association of Western New York and the NAACP.

A former board member of Algonquin Sports for Kids and the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, she has served as a mentor for other attorneys and interns in City Court.

She is training director for Legal Aid’s Criminal Defense Unit.

In a statement, Phillips said, “Since interning for the Legal Aid Bureau in City Court 13 years ago, it has been my goal to argue before that bench and to one day join it. I believe City Court provides the opportunity to intervene positively in the lives of the individuals who come before it and, in turn, make this community a safer, more just place to live.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.