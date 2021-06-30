 Skip to main content
Democrats endorse public defender Carrie Phillips for Buffalo City Court Judge
Democrats endorse public defender Carrie Phillips for Buffalo City Court Judge

Carrie Phillips, an attorney and public defender who has assisted thousands of indigent clients, has been endorsed as a candidate for Buffalo City Court Judge, Erie County Democratic Committee Executive Director Katherine E. Cromley said.

Phillips graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School in 2009 after earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and women’s studies from Syracuse University.

An Erie Community College trustee, she is a founding member of the Democratic Lawyers Committee of Western New York and a member of the Minority Bar Association of Western New York and the NAACP.

A former board member of Algonquin Sports for Kids and the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, she has served as a mentor for other attorneys and interns in City Court.

She is training director for Legal Aid’s Criminal Defense Unit.

In a statement, Phillips said, “Since interning for the Legal Aid Bureau in City Court 13 years ago, it has been my goal to argue before that bench and to one day join it. I believe City Court provides the opportunity to intervene positively in the lives of the individuals who come before it and, in turn, make this community a safer, more just place to live.”

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

