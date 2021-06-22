Democratic Tonawanda deputy supervisor grabs Conservative line for Erie County's 4th District

John Bargnesi Jr., the Democratic deputy supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda, grabbed a key Conservative Party ballot line Tuesday for Erie County Legislature's 4th District.
The ballot line is expected to give him a major edge in the general election.
Bargnesi and challenger Skip Kowal both sought the Conservative line in the Legislature's 4th District. The seat is occupied by Republican-turned-Democrat Kevin Hardwick, who is now seeking election to the Erie County comptroller's seat. The 4th District encompasses the city and town of Tonawanda, as well as Grand Island.
Republican-supported legislators currently hold four seats in the 11-member County Legislature. They would need to pick up two in order to win a 6-5 majority. They are hoping one of those key wins may be Hardwick's 4th District seat, now that Hardwick is vacating it.
Some parts of the 4th District, particularly Grand Island, are more conservative leaning, which makes the seat a target in this election cycle.
Kowal's chances in the general election as the Republican-endorsed candidate shrink with Bargnesi now carrying the Democrat and Working Families lines and winning the Conservative line.
Bargnesi is a Democrat, but received the county's Conservative Party endorsement. Kowal was entitled to challenge him in a primary race because he's a registered Conservative.
Bargnesi enjoys name recognition, a track record as a Tonawanda town councilman and deputy supervisor, and party support. But Kowal, a retired restaurant manager and bartender, said he has raised a competitive sum for his campaign and is presenting himself as a friend to small businesses who have been harmed by the economic restrictions related to Covid-19 over the past year. He won the Conservative primary for Tonawanda Town Board two years ago but lost in the general election.
Bargnesi was first elected to the Town Board in 2005.