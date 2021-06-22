Democratic Tonawanda deputy supervisor grabs Conservative line for Erie County's 4th District

John Bargnesi Jr., the Democratic deputy supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda, grabbed a key Conservative Party ballot line Tuesday for Erie County Legislature's 4th District.

The ballot line is expected to give him a major edge in the general election.

Bargnesi and challenger Skip Kowal both sought the Conservative line in the Legislature's 4th District. The seat is occupied by Republican-turned-Democrat Kevin Hardwick, who is now seeking election to the Erie County comptroller's seat. The 4th District encompasses the city and town of Tonawanda, as well as Grand Island.

Republican-supported legislators currently hold four seats in the 11-member County Legislature. They would need to pick up two in order to win a 6-5 majority. They are hoping one of those key wins may be Hardwick's 4th District seat, now that Hardwick is vacating it.

Some parts of the 4th District, particularly Grand Island, are more conservative leaning, which makes the seat a target in this election cycle.

Kowal's chances in the general election as the Republican-endorsed candidate shrink with Bargnesi now carrying the Democrat and Working Families lines and winning the Conservative line.