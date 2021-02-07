Democratic slate of three women is first for Tonawanda Town Board

Town of Tonawanda Democrats have for the first time in their history turned to an all-female slate of candidates to try to retain the party's grip on the Town Board.
The town Democratic Committee on Jan. 30 endorsed Shannon Patch, a political insider and first-term Town Board member; Jill O'Malley, a college professor and recent appointee to the board; and newcomer Gina Santa Maria, district clerk for the Ken-Ton school system, for election this year.
"I look at it more as we're running three highly qualified candidates who all happen to be women," said town Democratic Chairman John Crangle.
Town Republicans, now on the outs after decades of dominance, made their endorsements Saturday. Their candidates are Caren Paterniti, a restaurant owner; Scott Marciszewski; a University at Buffalo police official; and Stephen Brown, a business analyst.
Tonawanda Democrats took full control of the Town Board by 2007 and they've won every board election since then.
There's been considerable turnover on the board over the past two years, though.
Councilwoman Lisa Chimera gave up her seat in 2019 after she moved on to the Erie County Legislature. Patch, director of government affairs for Delaware North and a former aide to Sen. Charles Schumer and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, was appointed to replace Chimera before winning election to the final two years of her term in November of that year.
Patch now is running for a full, four-year term on the Town Board.
So is O'Malley, who was appointed last month to take the place of Councilman Bill Conrad, who last fall won election to the state Assembly.
O'Malley is a biology professor at Erie Community College who served two terms on the Ken-Ton school board and five years as president. She also has extensive volunteer experience in the town, including as founder of the Ken-Ton Closet nonprofit organization and the Ken-Ton Cares pop-up food pantry.
The final seat on the ballot is now held by Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. The Buffalo News reported that Bargnesi is in line to win the party's backing to fill the county Legislature seat held by Kevin Hardwick, who is running for Erie County comptroller.
Town Democrats endorsed Santa Maria, who is assistant to the superintendent and district clerk for Ken-Ton schools and a longtime ice skating instructor at the town's Lincoln Arena.
Santa Maria said she wants to see work continue on cleaning up and redeveloping the former Huntley generating station site and the former Tonawanda Coke site and wants to find affordable ways to upgrade the town's recreational venues, including its ice rinks.
On the Republican side, Paterniti is well known as the owner of the Howling Rooster, located on Englewood Avenue in the town, and said in a statement that she wants to bring the perspective of a small business owner to town government.
Marciszewski is deputy chief of patrol operations for UB police and would focus on public safety if elected. Brown is a business analyst for a medical device company and said he would apply his private-sector experience to the Town Board.
Democrats make the case the town is in good hands under their stewardship, while Republicans argue one-party rule doesn't benefit taxpayers.
Republicans have tried and failed in recent elections to pick off a Town Board seat. But GOP Chairman Matthew Braun said the party is more optimistic this year – despite a continuing enrollment disadvantage – because the Democratic candidates are relatively new board members or first-time candidates.
"We're really not running against entrenched incumbents," Braun said.
The Democrats also endorsed Highway Superintendent Tom Jones, a registered Conservative, for reelection. Republicans did not make an endorsement in the race, Braun said.