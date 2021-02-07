Democratic slate of three women is first for Tonawanda Town Board

Patch now is running for a full, four-year term on the Town Board.

So is O'Malley, who was appointed last month to take the place of Councilman Bill Conrad, who last fall won election to the state Assembly.

O'Malley is a biology professor at Erie Community College who served two terms on the Ken-Ton school board and five years as president. She also has extensive volunteer experience in the town, including as founder of the Ken-Ton Closet nonprofit organization and the Ken-Ton Cares pop-up food pantry.

The final seat on the ballot is now held by Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. The Buffalo News reported that Bargnesi is in line to win the party's backing to fill the county Legislature seat held by Kevin Hardwick, who is running for Erie County comptroller.

Town Democrats endorsed Santa Maria, who is assistant to the superintendent and district clerk for Ken-Ton schools and a longtime ice skating instructor at the town's Lincoln Arena.

Santa Maria said she wants to see work continue on cleaning up and redeveloping the former Huntley generating station site and the former Tonawanda Coke site and wants to find affordable ways to upgrade the town's recreational venues, including its ice rinks.