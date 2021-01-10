Democratic legislators call on Jacobs to resign

Jacobs did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story. In previous interviews with local journalists, he defended his vote.

“There’s been a lot of questions about election integrity, but I was going in terms of my constitutional role,” he told WIVB reporter Hannah Buehler. “When you look at the Constitution of the United States, it gives specific power to state legislators to control, run and dictate the terms of elections in their states.

“There were several states where outside actors dramatically changed the rules of the road, so to speak, two weeks out, one week out on how elections would be run.”

In the state lawmakers’ letter calling for Jacobs’ resignation, they said that if he did not resign, they hoped he would be expelled from office.

“Despite knowing the claims of voter fraud were false and had just inspired a mob of angry Trump supporters to violently attack the Capitol and those inside it, Chris Jacobs cast his vote against our democracy and in favor of perpetuating a dangerous lie,” they wrote.

“The actions of Congressman Chris Jacobs were an abdication of his duty to his constituents and a violation of his oath of office.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.