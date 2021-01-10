Democratic legislators call on Jacobs to resign

Seven Democratic state legislators from Western New York on Sunday called for Rep. Chris Jacobs to resign in light of his vote against certifying the presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Jacobs was among 147 Republican members of Congress who voted last week to uphold objections to certifying the results in one or both states.
“Even after experiencing the attack on the Capitol Building, Congressman Chris Jacobs abandoned his oath of office and constitutional duty when he voted against certifying the results of a free and fair election,” the state legislators wrote in a letter released to the media.
The letter is signed by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, as well as Assembly members Patrick Burke, Monica Wallace and Karen McMahon, and State Senators Sean Ryan and Timothy Kennedy.
Congress was in the midst of proceedings to certify the results of the presidential election on Wednesday when a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing an emergency recess of the proceedings. Congress reconvened a few hours later to finish the process.
Along with Jacobs, three other Republican members of the House from New York voted against certifying the results: Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island, Elise Stefanik of the North Country and Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County.
Jacobs did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story. In previous interviews with local journalists, he defended his vote.
“There’s been a lot of questions about election integrity, but I was going in terms of my constitutional role,” he told WIVB reporter Hannah Buehler. “When you look at the Constitution of the United States, it gives specific power to state legislators to control, run and dictate the terms of elections in their states.
“There were several states where outside actors dramatically changed the rules of the road, so to speak, two weeks out, one week out on how elections would be run.”
In the state lawmakers’ letter calling for Jacobs’ resignation, they said that if he did not resign, they hoped he would be expelled from office.
“Despite knowing the claims of voter fraud were false and had just inspired a mob of angry Trump supporters to violently attack the Capitol and those inside it, Chris Jacobs cast his vote against our democracy and in favor of perpetuating a dangerous lie,” they wrote.
“The actions of Congressman Chris Jacobs were an abdication of his duty to his constituents and a violation of his oath of office.”