Democratic chairman calls out Zeldin's silence on Paladino's latest outburst

Paladino spokesman Vish Burra reiterated Wednesday that the candidate was joking and that no further comment was needed.

The congressional candidate has a history of incendiary statements, such as his 2021 comment calling Adolf Hitler an "inspirational" leader that surfaced in June. Paladino has often backtracked from those statements. "I should have used Churchill," he told The Buffalo News on June 9.

While originally denying claims that he shared a Facebook post linking mass killings in Buffalo and Texas to "false flag" ideas, Paladino a day later acknowledged sharing the content because it was posted by a friend, and that he often shares content with which he does not agree.