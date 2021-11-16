Demands grow for Byron Brown's ouster from Democratic National Committee

Jacobs has continued to defend Brown, his immediate predecessor as chairman of the state party. On Oct. 17 Jacobs told The Buffalo News he will resist efforts to guide New York Democrats down a socialist path advocated by Walton that he believes will play into Republican hands.

"Now the voters of all of Buffalo have spoken and picked the mayor," he said Tuesday. "Now we move on."

Still, Brown must contend with a continuing revolt within the Democratic Party's left wing because of his write-in challenge to Walton, the Democratic nominee in the general election following her primary victory back in June. Aaron Chappel, director of national policy and political research for Our Revolution, told his organization during the Monday virtual meeting that it would direct a national effort to replace Brown.

"No one who runs against a Democratic candidate in the general election should be allowed to hold a position on the Democratic National Committee," he said. "It's insane. Allowing Brown to keep his position is a bad precedent and bad for future progressives in this position."

And Larry Cohen, the group's chairman and a 16-year member of the Democratic National Committee, promised to raise the issue of Brown's leadership role at the highest levels.