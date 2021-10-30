'Defund the police' debate comes to suburban political campaigns

Democrat Town Board candidate Carly Story had a four-sentence reply, but Republicans zeroed in on the last line that said she would "funnel funding away from our overstaffed police."

Her answer in full was: "This is an area of particular concern for me, and I plan to use my knowledge and skills as a social worker to educate and advocate for rehabilitative and restorative practices versus punitive punishment. As a member of the Hamburg Coalition for Equity and Inclusion, we have ongoing contact with our town police chief, the police liaison to our group. Being able to bring concerns of residents to his attention in a more informal setting has been eye-opening, and I plan to work to maintain that relationship. I also aim to advocate for funneling of funding away from our overstaffed police force to community organizations for preventative resources."

Story said the quote was cherry-picked and she wants to make sure all community resources are well funded, not just the police force.

"If we can prevent things from happening, then we don't have to ask police to respond to things outside law enforcement," she said.