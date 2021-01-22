Decrying party divisions, Niagara Falls Council chairman quits GOP

Tompkins said he doesn't think his move will have much impact on city government, even though it formally does away with the 3-2 GOP majority on the Council.

"There's no more majority. It's not 3-2, it's 2-2-and-1. Now nobody can come up to me and say, 'You're a party person, you've got to do this or you've got to do that,' " Tompkins said. "I ran five years ago because I believed I could help change the City of Niagara Falls, and I'm sick and tired of party politics – not Republican politics or Democratic politics, just party politics – getting in the way. The true meaning of politics is to serve, and people have lost that."

"It's a personal choice for him," Restaino said. "I don't know that it will really impact much. At the local government level, the great division of how Democrats think and Republicans think has little to do with how you plow streets and fill potholes."

"I got projects done when I was in the minority, no problem, because I worked hard," Tompkins said.

He said he considered not running for re-election in 2019, but he did so because he wanted to see what could be accomplished working with Restaino, a former schoolmate of his.

"I'll never run for the City Council again," Tompkins vowed, saying he believes in term limits. "Eight years. If you ain't done it in eight years, you ain't doing it."

