Decrying party divisions, Niagara Falls Council chairman quits GOP

Niagara Falls City Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins has quit the Republican Party, citing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as the event that pushed him "over the top."
But he said his decision to become an independent also is his contribution toward better government and turning down the temperature of politics.
"It's not about the Republican Party. I don't want to be associated with any party. This is not what it's about," Tompkins said in an interview with The Buffalo News Friday.
"People are too concerned about their party to give what they need to give for what they're elected to do. They stop worrying about their constituents and they start worrying about the party," Tompkins said. "I just got sick and tired of it."
"I was disappointed, obviously, but we still have a decent relationship," Niagara County GOP Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr. said, noting that national matters drove Tompkins' decision.
"I don't know that it necessarily changes anybody's position on any topics or issues of substance," Andres said. "For me, the public had given the party the majority because they believe in their philosophy of good government and limited government and community first. It's still that way, regardless of what his affiliation is."
"I know he was heartbroken by the national division that appeared," said William S. Carroll, chairman of the Niagara Falls GOP Committee. "Ken still is committed to huge financial change in the Niagara Falls municipal budget. I don't think that's going to change."
"Kenny's been a good councilman. People seem to like him," county Democratic Chairman John O. Jacoby Jr. said. "It's a personal decision, and I can't be critical of that."
Tompkins disclosed his decision in an op-ed piece published Friday by the Niagara Gazette, although Mayor Robert M. Restaino, a Democrat, said Tompkins told him last week.
Support Local Journalism
"Watching the nightly news over the last year and especially after the events of Jan. 6, has really affected my conscience," Tompkins wrote in the essay, which also included Tompkins' announcement that he won't run for re-election to the Council in 2023, when his second four-year term expires.
"I'm watching friends who have been friends 30 or 40 years no longer speaking to each other," Tompkins told The News.
"I'm watching what I would consider normal people going out and buying bulletproof vests and hard hats and stocking up on generators and food products because they think the end of society or civil war is going to be breaking out. When did America become this? Is it because I'm an R and you're a D, because we don't see life the same? It's not my America," Tompkins said.
The Niagara County Board of Elections confirmed that it received Tompkins' new voter registration Tuesday, casting him as an independent. The form was dated Jan. 14.
Tompkins said he doesn't think his move will have much impact on city government, even though it formally does away with the 3-2 GOP majority on the Council.
"There's no more majority. It's not 3-2, it's 2-2-and-1. Now nobody can come up to me and say, 'You're a party person, you've got to do this or you've got to do that,' " Tompkins said. "I ran five years ago because I believed I could help change the City of Niagara Falls, and I'm sick and tired of party politics – not Republican politics or Democratic politics, just party politics – getting in the way. The true meaning of politics is to serve, and people have lost that."
"It's a personal choice for him," Restaino said. "I don't know that it will really impact much. At the local government level, the great division of how Democrats think and Republicans think has little to do with how you plow streets and fill potholes."
"I got projects done when I was in the minority, no problem, because I worked hard," Tompkins said.
He said he considered not running for re-election in 2019, but he did so because he wanted to see what could be accomplished working with Restaino, a former schoolmate of his.
"I'll never run for the City Council again," Tompkins vowed, saying he believes in term limits. "Eight years. If you ain't done it in eight years, you ain't doing it."