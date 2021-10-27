 Skip to main content
DA appoints prosecutor to investigate voter intimidation in Buffalo mayor's race
DA appoints prosecutor to investigate voter intimidation in Buffalo mayor's race

A voter casts her ballot at the early voting polling place in the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

Days after allegations from both camps of improper electioneering in an early polling place, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday a prosecutor has been designated to serve as special liaison to Buffalo police to investigate reports of voter intimidation in the mayoral election.

The decision comes days after an incident in the Delavan-Grider Community Center, when a supporter of India Walton videotaped a supporter of Mayor Byron Brown assisting an elderly woman in completing a write-in ballot for the mayor.  

The DA's Office said Wednesday that the incident remains under investigation. According to election officials, both the Walton and Brown supporters violated election laws prohibiting campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place, and regulations meant to prohibit voter intimidation at the polls. 

The Walton supporter, former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, was disciplined by the Erie County Board of Elections, which barred her from entering another polling place this year. No action was taken against the Brown supporter, Carolette Meadows, because the Board of Elections wasn't made aware the woman had violated the law based on the video evidence of the incident.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

