Cuomo may face inquiry over use of state resources for pandemic book

Most of the state’s congressional delegation, and many of his fellow Democrats in Albany, have called on Mr. Cuomo to resign. He has steadfastly resisted, pleading for time while Ms. James’s investigation into the sexual harassment allegations is complete.

The State Assembly has opened a separate inquiry into those allegations, as well as the administration’s withholding of a full account of the death toll among nursing home residents. The chair of the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, Charles D. Lavine, has said that investigators hired by his committee — the private firm of Davis Polk — would also examine the book deal and use of state resources.

“American Crisis,” which was released by Crown Publishing Group in mid-October, just as a second wave of the coronavirus began to swell in New York, has seen its sales stall during the governor’s political travails this year. Mr. Cuomo, 63, has declined to say how much he was paid for the manuscript, but people with knowledge of the book’s bidding process said that at least one offer had topped $4 million.