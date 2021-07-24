Cuomo dodges one federal probe while other investigations continue

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo may have dodged a bullet when the U.S. Department of Justice late Friday declined to probe potential civil rights violations of Covid-19 patients in government-run nursing homes, but could not escape the Republican barrage blaming his policies for thousands of unnecessary deaths.
And he faces potentially more damaging investigations launched by state and federal authorities that could still result in criminal charges.
The embattled governor, whose office declined comment Saturday, nevertheless gained a speck of good news when the Biden administration notified members of Congress overseeing the pandemic that it would not pursue any civil case regarding residents of nursing homes required by the state to admit Covid patients discharged by hospitals during the early days of the crisis. The department's Civil Rights Division, under the Trump administration almost a year ago, had requested information from New York's Department of Health regarding the discharge policy.
But the Associated Press reported Friday that Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta announced DOJ would not pursue the case involving New York and other states.
"We have reviewed the information provided by these states along with additional information available to the Department," Gaeta wrote Friday to Rep. Steve Scalise, ranking member of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. "Based on that review, we have decided not to open a [civil rights] investigation of any public nursing facility within New York at this time."
Howls of Republican protest immediately ensued. Scalise, the GOP's number two member in the House of Representatives, asked why justice was not granted for the families of more than 15,800 "nursing home victims and their grieving families." He also pointed at Cuomo, whom New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating.
"It's unconscionable that Biden's Department of Justice refuses to investigate the deadly actions that went against the [Centers for Disease Control's] medical guidance taken in these states," Scalise said, according to a New York Post report.
New York's Republicans joined the chorus, especially those weighing a gubernatorial challenge to Cuomo or another Democrat next year.
"He’s making out like a bandit here: $5.1M, an Emmy, & get out of jail free card. Disgusting double standard!" tweeted Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, considered the leading contender for 2022 GOP endorsement for governor.
Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, another top GOP candidate, also referred to the governor's Emmy award for communication during the crisis as well as proceeds from a book he authored on his pandemic experiences.
"Cuomo didn’t just give the order that led to the deaths of over 15,000 seniors. ... He covered it up for months," Astorino tweeted. "And instead of being brought to justice, he pocketed $5.1 million and won an Emmy. Shameful."
And state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy labeled the DOJ action a "purely political decision designed to protect Democrat governors like Andrew Cuomo from the prosecution he deserves."
“The facts of his deadly corruption remain in plain sight, and we will not rest until he is held accountable and removed from office either through impeachment or at the ballot box,” Langworthy said.
But ever since the federal probe was launched last August, Cuomo has lodged his own charges of political interference. He and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (a Democrat who also received the Justice letter) labeled the nursing home information request "nothing more than a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice in the middle of the Republican National Convention." Similar letters were also sent to the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, also Democrats.
Cuomo and Whitmer said other states, including at least three led by Republican governors, issued similar nursing home admission orders last spring and that the Justice probe only targeted New York and the other three states headed by Democratic governors. They said their nursing home orders were modeled on federal guidance.
Still, the governor faces a host of other investigations, though Cuomo insiders are heartened by the federal decision to forego a civil probe, noting its lower standard for damages than those required under criminal provisions. The FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are trying to determine whether the state intentionally manipulated nursing home death data. And James and her state investigators are probing allegations of sexual harassment of staffers by the governor, who last weekend was interviewed by the attorney general's staff.
In addition, the Assembly Judiciary Committee has initiated impeachment proceedings against Cuomo and is conducting its own inquiry. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the potential for impeachment does not hinge solely on the James investigation. He told reporters in Schenectady that the James investigation "should be part of the Assembly's review, but I don't know if the report itself, alone, without the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee's work, should rise to an action."
A Heastie spokesman, Michael Whyland, later added that the speaker wants the Judiciary Committee to add the attorney general's report to its own review, "but also be allowed to conclude its work, because sexual harassment is one of the multiple issues being investigated."