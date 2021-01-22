Crowded field of 10 candidates vies to succeed Sheriff Howard

Party leaders in Erie County are beginning to focus on the most crowded field of potential sheriff candidates in memory as the contest to succeed retiring Republican Timothy B. Howard takes shape.
At least 10 candidates are seeking the blessings of Republican, Democratic and Conservative chairmen in a process expected to culminate in early February endorsements. The field includes a host of law enforcement professionals, most boasting glittering resumes and often decades of experience. A handful are gaining serious attention after filing campaign finance reports this week with the state Board of Elections, in a sign that their campaigns have progressed beyond the talking stage.
"We'll have a meeting next week with those interested in our endorsement," said Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner. "After 20 years in Republican hands, the Sheriff's Office needs new leadership."
Zellner's Republican counterpart, Karl J. Simmeth Jr., said Thursday he anticipates a late January or early February endorsement of a "strong law enforcement candidate" before designating petitions begin circulating on Feb. 23.
And Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo said Wednesday he expects the process for his committee's key endorsement, which usually mirrors the GOP choice, to start Tuesday.
"We'll start the interviews next Tuesday and hope for an endorsement in early February," he said.
Though the list of potential candidates is growing daily, it now features six Democrats and four Republicans. Democrats include Dennis J. Richards, chief of detectives in the Buffalo Police Department; Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department; and Bernard A. Tolbert, the former FBI agent who narrowly lost to Howard in 2017.
Others, according to Zellner, include Rick Lauricella, a retired Erie County sheriff's sergeant who is now chief of the Village of Akron Police Department; Kimberly Beaty, a former BPD district chief who now heads public safety at Canisius College; and Michael F. Reardon, first deputy supervisor of compliance in the Sheriff's Office, who announced his candidacy on Wednesday.
The chairman labeled Richards and Gould as "frontrunners."
Republicans include John C. Garcia and Karen L. Healy-Case, both retired from the Buffalo Police Department; Steve Felano, a gun rights advocate who recently switched his party affiliation from Libertarian to Republican; and Ted DiNoto, a detective lieutenant in the Amherst Police Department who also officially declared his candidacy this week.
On the Republican side, all four announced candidates have opened campaign accounts. But attention has focused in recent days on Garcia, a native of Spain who filed a campaign finance report totaling $135,000, by far the richest treasury of any candidate. The total includes a $50,000 loan from the candidate, who also reported a $2,500 contribution from the 1791 Society political action committee (a gun rights group), and $1,000 from the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.
Garcia is also noting influential backers including Howard, State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan (a former Erie County sheriff and State Police captain), and former state Attorney General Dennis C. Vacco.
DiNoto, a 30-year Amherst veteran, did not file any reports with the Board of Elections ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline, but said this week he has now opened an account with a loan of $50,000 in his own funds, and is beginning to seek other contributions.
Healy-Case also reported a healthy account with about $29,000 that stems mostly from $28,000 in money she has lent her effort. Felano reported $238.
Lorigo of the Conservative Party said he is impressed by Healy-Case and Garcia. The decision of his committee could prove important because Republicans will seek to avoid splitting the vote between separate Conservative and GOP opponents against the eventual Democrat.
"My feeling is that a woman or minority for this position would be excellent," he said. "They each bring good backgrounds and credentials in law enforcement and administration."
Democrats, meanwhile, have demonstrated no fundraising activity. Tolbert maintains an account from his 2017 campaign, but has not raised or spent money from it recently. Lauricella has opened an account but noted no activity. Richards and Gould have not opened campaign accounts, according to Board of Elections records. Neither had Reardon, but he said Wednesday he has opened a campaign bank account and launched a website.
Lorigo said Lauricella is the only Democrat who has requested an interview from the Conservative Party, along with Republicans DiNoto, Garcia and Healy-Case.
Zellner said this week he hopes the February endorsement will settle the Democratic nomination without a primary.
"No one is talking primary, everyone wants to have unity," he said.
But Reardon said Wednesday he would not rule out an intraparty contest.
"I would love to not have to run in a primary. It's important to bring the Sheriff's Office back to the Democratic Party and take on the Republicans as one happy family," he said. "But if necessary, I will run in a primary."