Crowded field of 10 candidates vies to succeed Sheriff Howard

Garcia is also noting influential backers including Howard, State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan (a former Erie County sheriff and State Police captain), and former state Attorney General Dennis C. Vacco.

DiNoto, a 30-year Amherst veteran, did not file any reports with the Board of Elections ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline, but said this week he has now opened an account with a loan of $50,000 in his own funds, and is beginning to seek other contributions.

Healy-Case also reported a healthy account with about $29,000 that stems mostly from $28,000 in money she has lent her effort. Felano reported $238.

Lorigo of the Conservative Party said he is impressed by Healy-Case and Garcia. The decision of his committee could prove important because Republicans will seek to avoid splitting the vote between separate Conservative and GOP opponents against the eventual Democrat.

"My feeling is that a woman or minority for this position would be excellent," he said. "They each bring good backgrounds and credentials in law enforcement and administration."