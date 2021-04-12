Council wants its own attorney, not one appointed by administration

Buffalo’s corporation counsel, appointed by the mayor to head the Law Department, assigns an assistant corporation counsel to advise city lawmakers and other city boards. But that person, who reports to a mayoral appointee, is not independent, members said. That means anything that the Council talks about with the city attorney can potentially go back to the administration before the Council has time to complete what it is working on, they added.

The current legal advisor to the Council is smart, hardworking and one of the most competent attorneys the Council has worked with, lawmakers said. But they added that she is stretched thin because she also serves as advisor to the city’s Preservation and Zoning boards, which means the work of the legislative branch may not move as quickly as needed. They note that Council members sometimes wait months for resolutions, ordinances and amendments to be drafted for them to vote on.

"The Corporation’s Counsel’s Office overwhelms our attorney where it’s difficult for her to get to all the legislation that we put forth," Wyatt said. "I have no issues with her, she’s very competent. But again she’s stretched ... . The council is now showing great independence. I understand the dilemma she’s in, and we all are sympathetic to that. However, we got work to do."