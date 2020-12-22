Council asks mayor to pause speed zone cameras

Buffalo Common Council members formally asked the mayor Tuesday to consider a pause in the contract that operates the school speed zone cameras.

Council members said they have gotten many calls from constituents about receiving a speeding notice after the deadline to pay without a late fee. Others called to contest the ticket and did not receive a return call until after the deadline to pay without penalty.

Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph while beacons are flashing receive a $50 citation mailed to the car's registered owner. The camera company, Sensys Gatso, receives $14 of the fine.

Council President Darius G. Pridgen said there is one camera constantly active, and one or two others sometimes operate, depending on when the private school in the speed zone is open. Students in Buffalo Public Schools have been fully remote this year, and the district has plans to start returning students to buildings in February.

Buffalo's school speed zone program may be in for an overhaul Buffalo’s School Zone Safety Program has been plagued with so many mistakes and missteps that some city lawmakers are considering keeping the speed zones but pausing or ending the ticketing component.

"If we’re having this much problem when there are only two and most of the time, one camera up, that would suggest to me that we are not ready for 20 cameras in February to go live," Pridgen said during a Council meeting Tuesday.