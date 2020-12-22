Council asks mayor to pause speed zone cameras

Buffalo Common Council members formally asked the mayor Tuesday to consider a pause in the contract that operates the school speed zone cameras.
Council members said they have gotten many calls from constituents about receiving a speeding notice after the deadline to pay without a late fee. Others called to contest the ticket and did not receive a return call until after the deadline to pay without penalty.
Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph while beacons are flashing receive a $50 citation mailed to the car's registered owner. The camera company, Sensys Gatso, receives $14 of the fine.
Council President Darius G. Pridgen said there is one camera constantly active, and one or two others sometimes operate, depending on when the private school in the speed zone is open. Students in Buffalo Public Schools have been fully remote this year, and the district has plans to start returning students to buildings in February.
Buffalo’s School Zone Safety Program has been plagued with so many mistakes and missteps that some city lawmakers are considering keeping the speed zones but pausing or ending the ticketing component.
"If we’re having this much problem when there are only two and most of the time, one camera up, that would suggest to me that we are not ready for 20 cameras in February to go live," Pridgen said during a Council meeting Tuesday.
But Pridgen said a representative of the Law Department told the Common Council that the Council does not have the authority to stop or pause the contract with the vendor operating the school zone cameras. The authority rests with the parking commissioner and Mayor Byron W. Brown.
He said the school zones and flashing beacons should remain, but the program that takes photos of cars traveling 26 mph or faster in the zone and fines people should be paused.
"In order to stop the ticketing, you have to pause the contract," Pridgen said.
Masten District Council Member Ulysses O. Wingo Sr. acknowledged the kinks in the program, but said he is concerned about stopping and starting the 15 mph speed limit zones.
"One of the inherent problems we have encountered this year is the inconsistency of the program," Wingo said.
The cameras were activated in January in 14 school zones during a month-long grace period in which speeding motorists were issued warnings without fines.
The Common Council approved a compromise by a 7-2 vote Tuesday, avoiding a vote on whether to overturn Mayor Byron W. Brown's veto of the Council's amendment to limit the hours of enforcement.
Then the city decided to install the flashing beacons. The first set went live March 11, but the speed zone program was suspended days later when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered all school buildings in the state closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This fall, lawmakers and the Brown administration agreed to limit the hours to arrival and dismissal time instead of throughout the school day.
"It was rolled out poorly and it continues to be rolled out poorly," University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said. "We continue to get complaints about the vendor."