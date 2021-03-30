Convoluted Erie County sheriff race spawns rare Democrat-Working Families rift

It's always seemed a good bet that Western New York's left-leaning Workers Family Party would back Democratic candidates each election.

But it's different this spring in the crowded and convoluted contest for Erie County sheriff.

Leaders of both parties are trading jabs at each after failing to agree on a sheriff candidate, leaving the Working Families line blank for the election in November and eliminating a place for those looking to vote elsewhere than the Democratic line.

It all stems from this week's move by Erie County Democrats to oppose designating petitions for sheriff filed at the Board of Elections for Joshua Goldfine, a Greene County attorney acting as a Working Families "placeholder" after the minor party temporarily passed on any of the Democratic contenders: Brian J. Gould, who's endorsed by Democratic leaders, as well as Kimberly L. Miller-Beaty or Myles L. Carter.

Working Families spokesman Dave Chudy explained earlier in the week that the minor party wished to make no choice in the Democratic field, especially after the confusion created by the withdrawal and then re-entrance of Miller-Beaty into the race.