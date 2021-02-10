Conservative nod for Healy-Case clouds already murky Erie County sheriff race

Garcia said he also hopes to make history as Erie County's first Hispanic sheriff.

He said he is not sure what course he would take should the GOP endorse Healy-Case.

On the Democratic side, attention now focuses on Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department, and Kimberly L. Beaty, former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department who is now public safety director at Canisius College.

At one point, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner pronounced Richards and Gould the front-runners for the backing of party leaders. But Richards withdrew from consideration early Tuesday in a letter to the chairman.

"By stepping away now," Richards wrote, "I believe that the Democratic Party will be able to unite behind one individual – the right individual – to seek this high office without a primary election."

Zellner said he does not believe that either of the major Democrats would force a primary should they fail to secure the party endorsement. Both are slated to appear before the party's executive committee Thursday in anticipation of an endorsement by Feb. 25.

"No one is talking primary at this point," Zellner said.