Congressional redistricting goes to state lawmakers as bipartisan commission deadlocks

Wice explained the new maps will now be sent to the Legislature where they will be considered by the supermajorities in the Assembly and Senate. And because Republicans say Democrats essentially ended negotiations back on Dec. 22, the independent redistricting process approved in a 2014 amendment to the state constitution may still be controlled by legislators.

"The public has been very clear that the last thing they want is politicians drawing our lines," said Jack Martins, a commission vice chairman and former Republican senator from Long Island. "They want an open and transparent process."

Chairman David Imamura, however, presented a different version of events from the Democratic perspective.

"While we have always hoped that the entire commission would be able to agree to a single set of plans, our constitutional mandate is to draw maps that best provide fair representation for the people of New York," he said. "We were determined to send to the Legislature maps that achieve this, even if our colleagues were not."