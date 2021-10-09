Competing rallies offer stark contrast in philosophies of Byron Brown, India Walton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's a stark choice between tax breaks for billionaires or funding for schools," she said, adding health care, community land trusts, dental coverage and aid to the arts as more examples of the contrasts presented by the Buffalo election.

Brown also sent dozens of supporters into the streets following the Saturday rally with flyers explaining how to write in his name on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Along with his "Write Down Byron Brown" slogan, he introduced: "Byron Brown Needs You in his Corner." One of his main points of emphasis for the rest of his campaign, aides say, will be instructing voters how to fill in the required write-in bubble on the ballot and how to write in Byron Brown in the lower right corner of the ballot.

Brown's campaign manager Conor Hurley said he expects the campaign will soon air ads detailing that write-in votes should be inserted into the right corner space on the ballot.

"We will put what the ballot looks like in front of as many people as humanly possible before they enter the voting booth on Nov. 2," he said. "Thousands of sample ballots have been printed so people will see what they look like and know exactly what to do when they see the official ballot.