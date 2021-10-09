Competing rallies offer stark contrast in philosophies of Byron Brown, India Walton

Competing rallies for Buffalo's mayoral candidates Saturday may have best illustrated the state, these days, of New York's Democratic Party.
In his downtown headquarters, incumbent Byron Brown launched a key "write-in education" component of his unprecedented effort after losing the June Democratic Party. And after starting a major effort to familiarize voters with the specifics of casting a write-in vote, Brown presented Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County to emphasize another major theme – the democratic socialism of Brown's opponent, India Walton.
"The eyes of the state and the eyes of the country are focused on Buffalo," the congressman told more than 100 cheering Brown supporters at his Washington Street headquarters. "And we don't want to wake up on Nov. 3 and find that Buffalo has elected the country's first socialist mayor in 50 years.
"I'm here to say very, very clearly that we need to elect Byron Brown and defeat socialism," he added.
But across town at Martin Luther King Park, a similar-sized gathering of Walton supporters was making no apologies for the candidate's politics of democratic socialism. A parade of left leaning Democrats and Working Families Party members from across the state praised Walton, the party's nominee for mayor, for her criticism of corporations and billionaires in favor of expanded health care and housing for the poor.
"She is exactly the kind of candidate the Republicans and corporate Democrats fear the most," said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. "It's no surprise Mayor Brown has launched a sore loser campaign and try to steal India's victory."
Saturday may have ranked as the busiest day of campaigning to date in the torrid contest, as both candidates crammed rallies, endorsements, parades and speeches throughout the city as the race enters its final three-week stretch. But the contrast could not have been more stark as the two candidates took every opportunity to emphasize the philosophical chasm between them.
The Walton campaign offered several newly elected councilmembers from Rochester and New York City to endorse her candidacy, along with State Sen. Jubari Brispor of Brooklyn, who said the problems of people in Brooklyn and Buffalo transcend any upstate-downstate divide.
"Our struggles connect in the racialized capitalism we live under," he said.
And big names like Zephyr Teachout, who competed in the 2014 Democratic primary for governor and in 2018 for attorney general, traveled from New York to laud Walton's reproach of "cronyism" resulting in state funding for the Tesla plant or "begging" Bass Pro Shops to locate at the Buffalo waterfront. She was referring to an ill-fated plan to lure the retailer to where Canalside now flourishes.
Support Local Journalism
"It's a stark choice between tax breaks for billionaires or funding for schools," she said, adding health care, community land trusts, dental coverage and aid to the arts as more examples of the contrasts presented by the Buffalo election.
Brown also sent dozens of supporters into the streets following the Saturday rally with flyers explaining how to write in his name on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Along with his "Write Down Byron Brown" slogan, he introduced: "Byron Brown Needs You in his Corner." One of his main points of emphasis for the rest of his campaign, aides say, will be instructing voters how to fill in the required write-in bubble on the ballot and how to write in Byron Brown in the lower right corner of the ballot.
Brown's campaign manager Conor Hurley said he expects the campaign will soon air ads detailing that write-in votes should be inserted into the right corner space on the ballot.
"We will put what the ballot looks like in front of as many people as humanly possible before they enter the voting booth on Nov. 2," he said. "Thousands of sample ballots have been printed so people will see what they look like and know exactly what to do when they see the official ballot.
"It's critical that voters know how to express their support for the mayor," he added, "and we are confident we will inform voters exactly how to get their vote counted."
But if there was another theme Saturday it was how Walton's socialist philosophies will play with Buffalo voters. South District Councilmember Christopher P. Scanlon, one of the few elected officials supporting Brown since his primary loss to Walton, continued the message as he warmed up the crowd before introducing Suozzi.
"We do not want socialism or the far left of this party taking over this city or this state," Scanlon said.
And Suozzi, who accompanied the mayor to the ribbon cutting of the new Italian Cultural Center ceremony at Delaware and Hertel avenues earlier in the day, told The Buffalo News he called Brown to offer his help in the campaign – becoming one of the only statewide figures and highest ranking officeholder to endorse the mayor since his primary loss.
"Everybody is saying socialism will ruin the Democratic Party and nobody is doing anything about it," he said. "I felt I had to do something about it."
Suozzi, who unsuccessfully challenged Eliot L. Spitzer for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2006 and is often mentioned as a candidate for governor next year, assailed "politicians who pander to this extreme base."
"That will kill our country," he said, adding nobody should read anything about his political intentions into his Saturday visit to the state's second largest city.
"You shouldn't read into this anything more than I feel he needs to win this race," Suozzi said of Brown.
Brown was also endorsed Saturday by Teamsters Joint Council No. 46 during a morning news conference at Riverside Park. In addition, the mayor gained support from the influential United Auto Workers Region 9, which represents thousands of automotive, aerospace and steel workers across the region.