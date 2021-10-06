Commissioner OK'd cops in Brown campaign ad, saying uniforms weren't 'official'

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood said Wednesday that he permitted his police officers to appear in the TV ad for Mayor Byron Brown's re-election that prompted an ethics complaint from a supporter of Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton.

The ad features 18 police officers who, according to Brown's campaign, volunteered to appear in the ad. In the ad, the officers – some wearing T-shirts identifying them as police – said they would be among 100 officers who would be laid off if Walton wins the mayoral election and she follows through with her plan to cut $7.5 million from the city law enforcement budget.

Lockwood said he gave permission to the Police Benevolent Association for the officers' involvement but also indicated what could not be part of the ad.

"I told the union president they could," Lockwood said, as long as the officers were off-duty and they didn't wear uniforms or use police equipment.

From what he could see in the ad, the officers in the ad were not wearing official uniforms, Lockwood said.