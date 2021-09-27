Club Marcella performer says she was fired for remarks at Walton fundraiser

“We’re not really sure how this secondhand hearsay got back to Joe and Mike, but they thought that I was encouraging people to go to the Byron Brown event just to boo the mayor, which I just simply didn’t,” said Deux, who noted that a crowd of 200 people could vouch for the remarks.

“Someone in the audience said it, and I might have chuckled at it, but I certainly didn’t say it myself. I said something along the lines of: ‘If you don’t want to support Byron Brown, you don’t have to. I encourage you to come to Club Marcella for the Byron Brown event and wear your India Walton gear.’ ”

The comment was meant to spark political discourse.

“That’s what America is. … We’re allowed to do that,” Deux said. “To me, that’s not an unsavory thing to say out loud.”

Slyder told The News on Sunday that he could not accept her suggestion that people disrupt the upcoming event for Brown. He called it dangerous and irresponsible and said the ownership could not continue with her as an independent contractor.

“You don’t play around with things like that,” Slyder said. “You don’t know how far that will go.”

He said several witnesses told him about her comments, and her denials “didn’t ring true.”