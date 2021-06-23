Close races in Niagara County go to absentee ballots

Absentee ballots will decide several close primary elections in Niagara County, including a County Court seat, a County Legislature seat and two ties in judicial races.
The main event when the ballots are opened will be the Republican primary for county judge. Updated figures from the Board of Elections Wednesday morning showed John J. Ottaviano with a 111-vote lead over Michael E. Benedict: 2,972 to 2,861.
However, the board issued 1,099 absentee ballots in the GOP race, and as of Tuesday, 508 had been returned.
Benedict, who won the Democratic primary, had a 92-80 lead in the Working Families contest. Fourteen absentee ballots have been received, while 13 others were issued but not yet returned.
Figures for in-person and early votes, posted Tuesday night by the Board of Elections, show that Jeffrey Elder had a 258-247 lead over incumbent Legislator Owen T. Steed in the 4th District in Niagara Falls.
However, there are plenty of absentee ballots to be counted: 49 had arrived at the board's Lockport office as of Tuesday, and 76 more that were issued had not yet been returned.
The 4th District has the largest Democratic enrollment edge of any district in the county. The Republicans didn't nominate a candidate, but Steed did receive the Conservative endorsement, so even if he loses the primary, he still has a chance to hold his seat.
Another race in Niagara Falls that was fairly close was the 6th District County Legislature primary among Republicans.
City Councilman Christopher P. Voccio holds a 110-83 lead over Timothy E. Huether Sr. The board had received 25 absentee ballots as of Tuesday, but 18 more that were issued had not come back yet.
If Voccio holds his lead, it sets up a race between two councilmen for the Legislature seat being vacated after 30 years by Democrat Dennis F. Virtuoso. Councilman William Kennedy II is the Democratic candidate in the district.
In Hartland, incumbent Town Justice Linda L. Ark was held to a 35-35 tie in the Democratic primary by challenger James L. Minner.
The Board of Elections had five absentee ballots in hand Tuesday, and nine others were issued but not yet returned.
Minner won the Republican and Conservative primaries by wide margins, so the Democratic line represents Ark's last chance to keep her seat.
In Niagara Falls, a corrected result for the Working Families primary for city judge showed Christopher M. Mazur leading Jenelle L. Faso 10-9, while Dominic H. Saraceno trailed with 3. The race was reported as tied on the election website late Tuesday night.
One absentee ballot had been received, while five others were issued. But the result may be only of academic interest, as Faso swept all the other primaries, making her the likely winner of the judgeship in November.