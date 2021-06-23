Close races in Niagara County go to absentee ballots

Another race in Niagara Falls that was fairly close was the 6th District County Legislature primary among Republicans.

City Councilman Christopher P. Voccio holds a 110-83 lead over Timothy E. Huether Sr. The board had received 25 absentee ballots as of Tuesday, but 18 more that were issued had not come back yet.

If Voccio holds his lead, it sets up a race between two councilmen for the Legislature seat being vacated after 30 years by Democrat Dennis F. Virtuoso. Councilman William Kennedy II is the Democratic candidate in the district.

In Hartland, incumbent Town Justice Linda L. Ark was held to a 35-35 tie in the Democratic primary by challenger James L. Minner.

The Board of Elections had five absentee ballots in hand Tuesday, and nine others were issued but not yet returned.

Minner won the Republican and Conservative primaries by wide margins, so the Democratic line represents Ark's last chance to keep her seat.

In Niagara Falls, a corrected result for the Working Families primary for city judge showed Christopher M. Mazur leading Jenelle L. Faso 10-9, while Dominic H. Saraceno trailed with 3. The race was reported as tied on the election website late Tuesday night.

One absentee ballot had been received, while five others were issued. But the result may be only of academic interest, as Faso swept all the other primaries, making her the likely winner of the judgeship in November.

