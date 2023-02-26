Buffalo homeowners probably wouldn’t expect a reprieve from mowing their lawns.

But that’s exactly what city lawmakers are encouraging residents to do as a way to get them involved in environmental conservation efforts and create a more pollinator-friendly environment.

Buffalo is among a growing list of cities and towns across the country and in Western New York participating in “No Mow May.” It allows homeowners to take a break voluntarily from mowing lawns for the month of May. The goal is to preserve habitat and food sources for bees, butterflies, birds and other pollinators that are necessary to produce apples, grapes, pumpkins and other crops.

At the urging of community activist Karima Bondi, the Buffalo Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution recently supporting the No Mow May initiative for whole or portions of lawns. Homeowners are allowed to participate without being cited or fined by the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services if they choose to leave their lawns unmowed for the month of May.

“No Mow May is asking us to rethink the ideal of the American lawn,” said Bondi, president of the Willowlawn Street Block Club.

The No Mow May movement began in 2019 in the United Kingdom and is gaining traction in cities across the United States, including East Aurora.

Environmental advocates and conservationists say No Mow May could help ensure the survival of pollinators, especially bees that are in serious decline.

“These little creatures are indispensable,” said Bondi, who made a No Mow May presentation to Council members earlier this month.

“Studies show that lawns that participate in No Mow May have three to five more pollinators that lawns that do not,” said North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., a co-sponsor of the measure. “One-third of all the food we eat is thanks to pollinators. By supporting this initiative, Buffalo Common Council hopes to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and promote environmental conservation efforts.”

“This is certainly something that I support,” said Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, who sponsored the resolution with Golombek. Bondi, who lives in Feroleto’s district, called Feroleto last year but there was not an opportunity to file the resolution before May of last year.

Detractors point to some drawbacks to the initiative, such as unwanted pests like mosquitoes, fleas and ticks that attracted to tall grass.

Bondi acknowledges the concerns but says “misinformation abounds.”

“Some have concerns about rodents, ticks and allergies,” she said. “Rodents, especially rats, are attracted to human food scraps and rarely nest in turf. Grasses and wildflowers (dandelions, violets and clover) generally do not produce allergenic pollen. Ticks prefer wooded areas, but exercise common sense caution if you feel you are in an infected area.”

Studies of communities that have embraced No Mow May show the grassy areas in question had more bees overall as well as a greater variety of bees, which are important to the ecosystem and the food supply.

Smaller cities, in particular, have embraced No Mow May, including Ann Arbor, Mich., and Appleton, Wis.

In 2020, when Appleton’s City Council agreed to suspend the weed ordinance for the month of May, over 435 registered property owners participated in the campaign, according to No Mow May – Bee City USA’s website. Appleton’s success attracted more participants, and last year, about 35 cities and municipalities in Wisconsin have adopted No Mow May ordinances, allowing residents to wait until June 1 to mow their lawns. Appleton also codified the initiative into its municipal code last year, making it a permanent option for citizens to participate without fear of being fined.

Locally, the East Aurora Village Board in April last year adopted a resolution encouraging residents to take part in No Mow May and leave lawns unmowed “to help the health of bees and other pollinators and wildlife” and to allow pollinator species to emerge and early flowering grasses to establish."

“This is a … very necessary environmental program, not just for the city but for everywhere,” Golombek said.