City inaugurations in Niagara County set for New Year's Day
Inaugural ceremonies for newly elected officials in Niagara County's three cities will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In North Tonawanda City Hall, new Mayor Austin J. Tylec, a 29-year-old Democrat, will take the oath of office from his father, former Niagara County Legislature Chairman John S. Tylec.

In Niagara Falls City Hall, the three new members of the City Council – Republicans Traci L. Bax and David J. Zajac and Democrat Donta L. Myles – will be sworn in during the Council's reorganizational meeting.

In Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., four newly elected Council members – Kristin L. Barnard, Paul M. Beakman Jr., Kathryn "Kitty" Fogle and Gina N. Pasceri, will take the oath of office, as well as re-elected incumbents Mark S. Devine and Luke D. Kantor. All are Republicans.

Richard E. Abbott of the Working Families Party also will be sworn in as 13th District Niagara County legislator. City Judge Thomas M. DiMillo will preside.

