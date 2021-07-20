City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public

Most offices in Buffalo City Hall will open to members of the public for walk-in services without appointments starting Monday.

Many city services have been available by appointment only since July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors, but no proof of vaccination will be required. We believe our residents will do the right thing to protect themselves and their fellow residents,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a news release.

Presently, everyone in City Hall is required to wear a mask .

The following departments will be open to the public without an appointment, effective Monday: Treasury, Tax and Assessment, User Fee, Parking Violations, Permit and Inspection Services, Public Works, Planning, Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, Civil Service, Corporation Counsel, City Clerk and Real Estate. The City Clerk’s office recommends that the public call ahead to 851-5444 for marriage licenses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The opening for walk-in traffic does not apply to the Board of Education offices in City Hall.