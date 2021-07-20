City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public

Most offices in Buffalo City Hall will open to members of the public for walk-in services without appointments starting Monday.
Many city services have been available by appointment only since July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors, but no proof of vaccination will be required. We believe our residents will do the right thing to protect themselves and their fellow residents,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a news release.
Presently, everyone in City Hall is required to wear a mask .
The following departments will be open to the public without an appointment, effective Monday: Treasury, Tax and Assessment, User Fee, Parking Violations, Permit and Inspection Services, Public Works, Planning, Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, Civil Service, Corporation Counsel, City Clerk and Real Estate. The City Clerk’s office recommends that the public call ahead to 851-5444 for marriage licenses.
Support Local Journalism
The opening for walk-in traffic does not apply to the Board of Education offices in City Hall.
In addition to walk-in services, City Hall’s lobby and the inside of the observation deck will once again be open for visiting and touring. The outer walkway of the observation deck will remain closed for repairs from damage it sustained during a recent storm.
City Hall hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additionally, the Buffalo Common Council is back to holding in-person public session starting with Tuesday’s regular business meeting at 2 p.m.
The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall. The public is allowed to attend, according to the Council's staff. It will also be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page.
The Council had been holding its meetings virtually since City Hall was closed to the public in March 2020.