Citing health and family issues, Spanbauer quits Falls Council

Republican John K. Spanbauer, who became chairman of the Niagara Falls City Council Jan. 1, announced his resignation from the Council in a choked-up voice at the close of Wednesday's meeting.

John K. Spanbauer

"I have worked hard to fulfill the commitment, perhaps too hard, because the work has taken a toll on my personal health and the well-being of my family," Spanbauer said. "Therefore, on the advice of doctors I have seen and in consultation with my family, I will be resigning my position as a Niagara Falls city councilman."

He said the resignation will take effect when a replacement is chosen, "but no later than May 25."

The city charter says the Council must choose a replacement for the rest of this year from the same party. The other Council members are two Democrats, a Republican, and a former Republican now registered as an independent.

"I am truly sorry that I failed you," Spanbauer said. Mayor Robert M. Restaino issued a statement praising him, and colleagues patted Spanbauer on the back after his announcement.

