 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher Voccio files suit to open sealed ballot in tied election
0 comments

Christopher Voccio files suit to open sealed ballot in tied election

Support this work for $1 a month
November election

A Niagara County Legislature election is likely to be decided by a lawsuit over one disputed ballot.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

As expected, Republican Christopher P. Voccio on Monday sued the Niagara County Board of Elections, gambling that the result will make him the winner of the 6th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature.

But it's possible the suit could make a winner of his opponent, Democrat William D. Kennedy II. He and Voccio are tied at 776 votes each.

The suit asks a State Supreme Court judge – yet to be chosen – to order the board to open a sealed affidavit ballot it had previously disallowed, believing the voter who cast it had moved.

Voccio's lawsuit includes an affidavit from the voter, asserting that she didn't move.

Her ballot could decide the election – unless the court disallows any of three Kennedy votes, found during the manual recount of all ballots, that show "distinguishing marks" the Republican lawsuit contends are disqualifying.

If the election ends in a tie, Voccio is likely to be appointed to the seat in January by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News