Christopher Voccio files suit to open sealed ballot in tied election

As expected, Republican Christopher P. Voccio on Monday sued the Niagara County Board of Elections, gambling that the result will make him the winner of the 6th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature.

But it's possible the suit could make a winner of his opponent, Democrat William D. Kennedy II. He and Voccio are tied at 776 votes each.

The suit asks a State Supreme Court judge – yet to be chosen – to order the board to open a sealed affidavit ballot it had previously disallowed, believing the voter who cast it had moved.

Voccio's lawsuit includes an affidavit from the voter, asserting that she didn't move.

Her ballot could decide the election – unless the court disallows any of three Kennedy votes, found during the manual recount of all ballots, that show "distinguishing marks" the Republican lawsuit contends are disqualifying.

If the election ends in a tie, Voccio is likely to be appointed to the seat in January by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

