Chris Jacobs opposes Trump's removal, defends vote against certifying election

"He's going to be out a week from tomorrow," Jacobs said. "I think what we should be focused on is the transition."

Jacobs also said it wasn't really the House's business to weigh in on Pence's potential use of the 25th amendment to remove Trump.

"It's really an executive function," he said. "And this is just a resolution, because we don't have a role at this point."

Jacobs also rejected the House Democratic majority's move to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection," which is likely to come up for a vote in the House on Wednesday. He said Democrats are rushing the process by not holding impeachment hearings and thoroughly considering the evidence.

"I think what they're doing is just ramrodding an impeachment through, which is undermining the institution of impeachment," he said. "A lot of people might like it right now because they are angered at Donald Trump, but if we set a precedent here, it can be used again. And I don't think that's good for the republic."

Asked if he thought Trump incited the insurrection at the Capitol when he told supporters at a rally that morning to head to Capitol Hill to try to influence lawmakers to overturn the election, Jacobs said he did not.