Casting write-in votes is easy; counting them may not be

A voter who wants to write in a name fills in the circle in the write-in box for the office in question, and then writes the name in that box.

That's the right way to do it. There are several wrong ways, some of which still count and some of which don't count.

But those who tried to cast write-in votes in the old days may remember the awkward process in which a voter had to hold a metal slide open with one hand while writing a name on the paper behind the slide.

"There was a big, brown roll of paper," Conklin said. "That was very difficult because the workers had to unroll that at the end of the night and make sure it was for the right offices."

Sometimes it didn't work. And sometimes election inspectors and machine custodians botched their jobs.

A state investigation said that happened in Jamestown in 1993, when Mayor Carolyn Seymour lost the Democratic primary and ran as a write-in candidate.

Seymour was credited with 1,660 votes, which left her in third place, but her supporters said the write-in mechanism didn't work in nine of the city's 30 voting machines, and in other places election workers were unable to accurately help voters cast write-ins.

