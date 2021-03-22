Caputo seeks House probe of Reed's behavior with lobbyist

An influential area Republican asked the Office of Congressional Ethics on Monday to investigate Rep. Tom Reed over an allegation of sexual harassment from a former Washington lobbyist.

Michael R. Caputo, an assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, said he submitted the same kind of citizen complaint that eventually led to an investigation of former Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence. Reed, 49, a Corning Republican, said Sunday that he will not seek reelection to the House nor run for governor in 2022. Reed's term expires in 2023.

Caputo said he filed the complaint because "the people of NY-23 deserve the benefit of the results of an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics."

Caputo said he cannot listen to Republican calls for the resignation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over allegations the governor sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women without seeking the same for a member of his own party.

"I want Reed to face justice," Caputo said. "If we expect Gov. Cuomo to stand for an investigation, then certainly Rep. Tom Reed should, too. He gets to serve 20 more months in Congress without answering to what he did?"