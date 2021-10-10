Candidates spar over qualifications in race to be next Niagara County judge

One of the main points of disagreement between the candidates for Niagara County Court judge is fairly basic: which man is better qualified for the job.

Democrat Michael E. Benedict is the more qualified candidate, according to the Niagara County Bar Association, whose rating committee of local lawyers deemed him "well qualified."

Republican John J. Ottaviano was rated "qualified."

"Most of them are criminal defense attorneys," Ottaviano said. He said Benedict "served in the Public Defender's Office, so I don't think I got a fair shake from the Bar Association. I'm extremely disappointed with their rating."

Benedict said any criticism of the rating committee is off base, because it included veteran lawyers and a retired judge.

"Whether you're happy with that rating or not, you still have to respect the process they go through," Benedict said.

Bar Association President Lori M. Shawver referred questions to the chairman of the rating committee, Christopher A. Privateer, who did not respond.