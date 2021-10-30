Candidates pledge to bring color to mostly white Erie County sheriff's road patrol

Ted DiNoto

“There are many minority police officers employed by the Buffalo Police Department who elect to work for the city rather than the Erie County Sheriff’s Office because the pay and benefits with court time and overtime is better,” said candidate Ted DiNoto, a detective lieutenant with the Amherst Police Department.

Further, those officers would rather serve the community they grew up in and, DiNoto said, would rather not travel to work in Springville or Sardinia – examples of places where the Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency to respond.

The Republican is running for sheriff on an independent line. He is white, as were 99% of Amherst's sworn officers in 2020.

DiNoto said he will work with community leaders to find candidates interested and suited to become law enforcement officers, and hold preparatory courses for the written exam and the physical fitness exams.

Meanwhile, with the jail population in decline, DiNoto has a plan to transition willing jail deputies and corrections officers to road patrol duties. The main goal is to expand the ranks of the road patrol, but “if there are qualified minority candidates within those divisions, they would be on road patrol upon graduation from the academy,” DiNoto said.

“I can't predict what numbers will be one year into my term,” DiNoto said when asked about the diversity of the force. “What I can tell you is that the program will be professional and effective, and by one year in, we will be well on our way to helping increase the diversity in not only the road patrol, but also the jail, correctional facility and support staff.”

