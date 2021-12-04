Candidate wants to roll the dice on opening a ballot that could defeat him

The potentially deciding vote is an affidavit ballot cast by an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation.

Niagara County's Democratic and Republican election commissioners disallowed her ballot on the ground that a postcard the Board of Elections sent to her home early this year was returned with the notation that she had moved. Republicans now believe the Postal Service was wrong about that.

"Chris is a guy who said it’s the right thing to do to open that ballot. He thinks she’s been sort of disenfranchised," Andres said.

"Typical disingenuous banter from Mr. Voccio," said Chris Borgatti, Niagara County Democratic Party chairman.

"He objected to this ballot first when he was ahead, and realized this voter did not live in the 6th District. Both commissioners agreed with him. Now the race is tied, and he wants this ballot to count? Mr. Voccio has had more than three weeks to bring a lawsuit. If a judge wants to rule that an out-of-district ballot counts, we'll accept it. But let a judge make that decision.