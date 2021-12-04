Candidate wants to roll the dice on opening a ballot that could defeat him

A candidate who has a Niagara County Legislature seat in his grasp is strongly interested in going to court to open a disputed ballot whose contents are the only thing that could defeat him.
Republican Christopher P. Voccio can't lose the 6th District election, which is now officially tied, unless the sealed ballot is for his opponent, Democrat William Kennedy II.
The election for 6th District Niagara County legislator remains unsettled after a manual recount of the ballots.
"I'm of the mind that ballot should be opened. I don't know that it's a vote for me or for Bill, but I'm willing to take the risk kind of on the principle of the thing," Voccio said.
“There was an internal debate, I’ll say that. The candidate should make that call," said Legislator Richard L. Andres Jr., who is also the county Republican Party chairman.
"We are probably going to go to court," Voccio said Friday. But he said there's a chance the Republicans' decision might change during the weekend, and an announcement will be made Monday.
If the disputed ballot is invalidated and the race ends in a tie, a local law allows the county Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, to fill the seat. It's presumed Voccio would receive the appointment.
“I wouldn’t speak for everybody, but I think he’d have a real good shot. Certainly he’d have a better shot than Kennedy," Andres said.
The potentially deciding vote is an affidavit ballot cast by an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation.
Christopher Voccio, a Republican, trails Democrat William Kennedy II, 776-775.
Niagara County's Democratic and Republican election commissioners disallowed her ballot on the ground that a postcard the Board of Elections sent to her home early this year was returned with the notation that she had moved. Republicans now believe the Postal Service was wrong about that.
"Chris is a guy who said it’s the right thing to do to open that ballot. He thinks she’s been sort of disenfranchised," Andres said.
Support Local Journalism
"Typical disingenuous banter from Mr. Voccio," said Chris Borgatti, Niagara County Democratic Party chairman.
"He objected to this ballot first when he was ahead, and realized this voter did not live in the 6th District. Both commissioners agreed with him. Now the race is tied, and he wants this ballot to count? Mr. Voccio has had more than three weeks to bring a lawsuit. If a judge wants to rule that an out-of-district ballot counts, we'll accept it. But let a judge make that decision.
Democrat William Kennedy II has a 776-775 lead over Republican Christopher P. Voccio.
"The public should know what Mr. Voccio is up to behind the scenes though, including orchestrating a GOP hack to illegally change the actual Commissioner's determination that this is an invalid ballot. If Mr. Voccio is so adamant about a vote counting from someone who lives outside the 6th district, you have to wonder why," Borgatti said.
That was a reference to Michael P. Carney, the acting GOP election commissioner, who sought to change his mind about disallowing the ballot. He said he now believes the voter didn't move. But Democrats continue to assert she left the 6th District, and that Carney isn't allowed to change his ruling.
"The judge, at our behest, could force the ballot to be opened. It could be a vote for Bill Kennedy and that could seal the deal. I'm prepared to go that route, but I want to make sure everyone's in agreement on this," Voccio said.
Also in dispute are three ballots cast for Kennedy on Election Day, bearing extraneous markings discovered on those ballots during a full manual recount. The Republicans may try to disallow them.
"We will probably include that in this legal effort," Voccio said.
The election for Niagara County legislator in Niagara Falls' 6th District might be settled by three – or four – sealed ballots.
Voccio had a 14-vote lead in the election night tabulations, but after the acceptable absentee and affidavit votes were counted, Kennedy led 776 to 775.
But Tuesday's manual recount turned up an absentee ballot whose markings hadn't been picked up by the scanner, because the voter used check marks instead of filling in the ovals on the ballot. He voted for Voccio, producing a tie.
If the count remains tied, Voccio's presumed appointment would be good only for a year, and a special election would be held next November for the second year of the two-year term.