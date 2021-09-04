Byron Brown's independent ballot line to be topic of Tuesday public hearing

The public will have a chance next week to weigh in on court rulings allowing Mayor Byron Brown to appear on the ballot in November on an independent line.

The Erie County Board of Elections will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the third-floor conference room at the board's offices, 134 W. Eagle St.

The state's deadline, which requires nominating petitions be filed no later than 23 weeks before a general election, was moved up because the primary election was changed from September to June.

Brown, who lost the Democratic primary to India B. Walton, missed a May filing deadline for the ballot line by nearly 14 weeks, but federal and state judges ruled in his favor on Friday.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ordered the Board of Elections to put Brown's name on an independent ballot line in the November general election for Buffalo mayor. Sinatra ruled the earlier deadline "severely burdens plaintiff's rights."

In a separate state case, Justice Paul Wojtaszek deemed the deadline unconstitutional because it is "excessively early."

Participants and attendees of the public hearing will be required to wear masks inside the county facility.

