Byron Brown urges voters to 'write down' his name as early voting kicks off

Brown targeted Walton's socialist positions on a host of issues, from policing to taxes.

"It's time that we go to the polls and we show people in this community, across the state and across the nation that the firewall to socialism and the bad ideas of socialists ends right here in the City of Buffalo," he said.

"With an unqualified, radical socialist, our community will only go backwards," Brown said, "and we can't allow that to happen."

Lynne Dixon, who is running for Erie County comptroller, was among those in the crowd. Buffalo Police South District Chief Robert Joyce and about a dozen police officers lingered nearby throughout the rally.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, about 100 people supporting Brown gathered a few blocks from the Delavan-Grider Community Center. The event was billed by Brown’s campaign as a "labor parade to the polls."

Some of the music played from vehicles at the event included a version of "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown," by Jim Croce, with the lyrics rewritten to replace the name Leroy with Byron.

The crowd, which included several people carrying United Auto Workers signs, chanted "write down Byron Brown" and "four more years" as they marched west toward the community center, where Brown cast his own ballot.

