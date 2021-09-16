Byron Brown off Buffalo mayoral ballot after state, federal rulings

Later in the day, the federal appellate court ruled in a separate case in which Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton and the Board of Elections had fought a U.S. district judge's decision to put Brown's name on an independent ballot line.

The federal appellate ruling is not a final determination of the merits of Walton and the board's appeal, but it is a ruling on their motion for a stay. Lawyers on both sides do not expect any further action from the federal appellate court on Friday. The stay from the federal appellate court allows the Board of Elections to prepare ballots without Brown's name without violating any court order.

With the stay in place, "there's no order prohibiting the Board of Elections from mailing the military ballots tomorrow without Brown's name," said Sean Cooney, who is Walton's lawyer.

Judge: Overturning state law not done 'willy-nilly'

Brown lost the Democratic primary on June 22 and quickly mounted a write-in campaign to stay in office because he had not sought other ballot lines before the primary. After his primary loss, which came after the state deadline to seek an independent line, Brown sued in State Supreme Court over the petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the state Legislature.