Byron Brown is likely winner in wild write-in campaign

History was made in the Buffalo mayoral election Tuesday, just not the one that seemed destined five months ago.

Mayor Byron W, Brown won an unprecedented fifth four-year term, becoming the first person to achive that distinction while also becoming the first write-in candidate to win a citywide election. He declared victory shortly after 10:30 p.m.

“We couldn’t have done this without you,” Brown said to cheering supporters at his campaign headquarters.

“This has been a remarkable journey that we’ve been on together for the past four and a half months,” Brown said. “It hasn’t been easy – far from it – but it’s been worth it.”

He retained his position by holding off India B. Walton, who shocked him and the city’s political establishment by besting Brown in a June Democratic primary, running as a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. If Walton had won, she would have become the first female mayor in the city’s history.

The election drew attention from around the nation and clearly had the same effect on Buffalo voters.

But not all of them showed up at polling places.