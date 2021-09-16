Byron Brown, India Walton await appellate rulings that might clarify November ballot or make it murkier

Bryan Sells, an Atlanta voting rights attorney representing the Brown in the state appeal, told appellate justices that “our injury here is the premature cutting off of opportunity for a legitimate candidate around whom the voters have coalesced.”

The Board of Elections had planned to certify the ballot for Buffalo mayor by now but has held off doing so until hearing from the appellate courts.

That delay hasn't posed a problem so far, but the deadline for mailing military ballots is Friday, and that deadline adds pressure to reach a decision on whether Brown's name gets on the ballot.

"I'm of the view that my order can sit right alongside the Fourth Department's, at least until we get up close to the military ballots going out the door," Sinatra said during the conference.

Sells, who is representing Brown supporters in the federal case, told Sinatra that the election commissioners seem to be "under the impression that a state court can effectively override your order" based on the board not certifying the ballot last week with Brown's name on it. The election commissioners did that before the federal appellate court on Thursday put a stay on Sinatra's ruling.

"I think we need to get clarity on that," Sells told Sinatra during the status conference.

"Based on what the 2nd Circuit does ... you may have conflict between my order and the Fourth Department order," Sinatra told lawyers in the case last week. "Why don't you start working on what you're going to do when that happens, so you are ready to file something."

