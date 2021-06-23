 Skip to main content
Byron Brown got fewer votes in 2021 primary than in his 4 prior Democratic mayoral primaries
0 comments

Byron Brown

Mayor Byron Brown along with his wife, Michelle, speaks Tuesday at his primary day headquarters.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown received fewer votes in his 2021 Democratic mayoral primary – which he appears to have lost to India Walton – than he did in any of his four prior Democratic mayoral primaries. 

In the 2021 primary, Brown and his campaign did not get out the vote like they had in prior primary races. 

The 9,625 votes he received was his lowest total, more than 4,000 votes fewer than he received in 2017 and more than 16,000 fewer than in 2009, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections. The 2021 results do not include absentee ballots. 

Brown attracted fewer votes in seven of the nine Common Council districts in 2021 than he had done in those districts in any of his four prior Democratic primary races.

