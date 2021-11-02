Byron Brown declares victory over India Walton in wild write-in campaign

History was made in the Buffalo mayoral election Tuesday, just not the one that seemed destined five months ago.

Mayor Byron Brown is the likely winner of an unprecedented fifth four-year term, almost certainly becoming the first person to achieve that distinction while also becoming the first write-in candidate to win a citywide election. He declared victory shortly after 10:30 p.m.

With 96% of precincts reporting their results from Tuesday's voting, along with nearly all early voting, Walton had 40.9% of the vote. But that meant 59.04% of the votes were write-ins – most of which are likely for Brown, who waged a fierce write-in campaign.

“We couldn’t have done this without you,” Brown said to cheering supporters at his campaign headquarters.

“This has been a remarkable journey that we’ve been on together for the past four and a half months,” Brown said. “It hasn’t been easy – far from it – but it’s been worth it.”

He retained his position by holding off India Walton, who shocked him and the city’s political establishment by besting Brown in a June Democratic primary, running as a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. If Walton had won, she would have become the first female mayor in the city’s history.